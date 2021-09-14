BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.