Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. 60,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

