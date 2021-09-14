Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Shares Down 2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.75 and last traded at $193.75. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

