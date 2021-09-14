BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.94. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of £21.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.