Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.93

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 260240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

