Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

