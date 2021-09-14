Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.99

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 23409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

