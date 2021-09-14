Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,373.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $32.05 million and approximately $179,373.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00121923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00170593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.90 or 1.00367924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.44 or 0.07055501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.20 or 0.00897120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

