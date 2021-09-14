Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Down 13% This Week

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $113,472.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

