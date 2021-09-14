Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,106,972 shares of company stock worth $36,505,568.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 956,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

