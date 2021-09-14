BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. BrightView reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BV. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BrightView has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 243,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

