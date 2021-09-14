BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 12,200 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.