BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,883 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

NYSE:AVB opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

