BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 34,703 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of Methanex worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $49.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.