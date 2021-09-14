BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 7,177 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

