BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 7,186 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.