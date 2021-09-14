BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 13,962 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 431,517 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

