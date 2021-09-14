BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 63,300 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

