BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

WY opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

