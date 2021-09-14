BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,998 shares of company stock valued at $52,059,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.