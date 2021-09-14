BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.37.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.