BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NYSE ES opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.