BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM opened at $617.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

