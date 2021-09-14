BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 564,398 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.21% of Crescent Point Energy worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

