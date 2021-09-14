BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $297.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.96. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

