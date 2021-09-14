BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SSR Mining worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

