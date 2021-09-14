BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

CPRT stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

