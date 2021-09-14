BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,022,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,469 shares of company stock worth $88,303,181. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

