BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,642 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

NYSE EFX opened at $273.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.54. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

