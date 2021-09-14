BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,301 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.