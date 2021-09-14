BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 37,944 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

