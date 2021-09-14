BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,860 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

