BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 6,624 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.