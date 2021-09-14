BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 66,453 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,029.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,606,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

