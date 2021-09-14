BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,191 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,345,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

