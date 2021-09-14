BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 8,608 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

