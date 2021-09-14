BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

