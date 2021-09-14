BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.