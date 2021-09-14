BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,650 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,302,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,444,000 after acquiring an additional 257,854 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,295,000 after purchasing an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

