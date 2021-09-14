Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

