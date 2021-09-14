Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,811 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Broadcom stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.87. 1,396,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.75.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
