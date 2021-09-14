Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,811 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.87. 1,396,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

