Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 9,453 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
