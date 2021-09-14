Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 9,453 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

