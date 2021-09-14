Brokerages Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce $5.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%.
In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,609,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DRIO opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.32.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
