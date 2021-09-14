Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 2,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

