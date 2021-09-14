Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,238,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

