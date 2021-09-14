Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.62 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,541 shares of company stock worth $4,510,725. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPS opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

