Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 657,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,992. The firm has a market cap of $745.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 151,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

