Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report sales of $42.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the lowest is $42.77 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.