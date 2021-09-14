Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.62). Oncorus posted earnings of ($11.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncorus by 164.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,980. The company has a market capitalization of $263.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

