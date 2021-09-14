Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to post sales of $73.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

